BSNL Invites Bidders to Deploy 10,000 4G Sites in Delhi

Reported by Tanuja K

Further, the bidder must be using National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) approved equipment. BSNL projects that it will also launch commercial 5G services in Delhi by early 2026.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company in India, has floated a tender to deploy 10,000 4G sites across Delhi.
  • This will be done under OpEx (operational expenditure) model rather than the capital expenditure (capex) model.
  • The state-run telecom company aims to replicate the model nationwide if this is successful in Delhi.

bsnl invites bidders to deploy 10000 4g

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company in India, has floated a tender to deploy 10,000 4G sites across Delhi. This will be done under OpEx (operational expenditure) model rather than the capital expenditure (capex) model. The state-run telecom company aims to replicate the model nationwide if this is successful in Delhi. As per the tender document floated by the company, the bidder must have an annual turnover of Rs 300 crore for the last three years.




Further, the bidder must be using National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) approved equipment. BSNL projects that it will also launch commercial 5G services in Delhi by early 2026. This will also be done after a successful pilot is executed in the city. What's noteworthy about BSNL's efforts is that it is looking to only deploy 4G or 5G, using homegrown tech.

Even the 1 lakh 4G sites that the company has deployed has been done using homegrown tech.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

