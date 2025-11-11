OxygenOS 16 Rolling out for OnePlus 13

Even the AOD (always on display) information is now delivered in a cooler manner. The notifications, along with the effects, have become better. The OnePlus 13 is the first device from OnePlus to get the OxygenOS 16.

  • OnePlus 13, the current flagship from the company (not for long now) has now started receiving the Android 16 based OxygenOS 16.
  • The rollout brings the smoothest experience for the users ever on a OnePlus device.
  • Further, OnePlus is now making it more like what OnePlus used to be.

OnePlus 13, the current flagship from the company (not for long now) has now started receiving the Android 16 based OxygenOS 16. The rollout brings the smoothest experience for the users ever on a OnePlus device. Further, OnePlus is now making it more like what OnePlus used to be. The Never Settle brand comes back on the clock app, the animations get smoother, and more unique, and things with the wallpaper and lock screen have become way better.




Read More - iQOO 15 to Get 5 Years of Android OS Updates

Even the AOD (always on display) information is now delivered in a cooler manner. The notifications, along with the effects, have become better. The OnePlus 13 is the first device from OnePlus to get the OxygenOS 16. Very soon, the OnePlus 15, which will launch on November 13, 2025 in India, will run on OxygenOS 16.

Read More - OPPO Find X9 Series Storage Options, Colourways Revealed

More devices in the future will get the OxygenOS 16 update. The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and it is powerful enough to deliver everything that a user wants. OxygenOS 16 is also rolling out for OnePlus 13s. From November 5, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Pad 3, and OnePlus Pad 2 will start getting the update as well.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

