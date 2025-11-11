Airtel Money Launches Cloud-Native Mobile Money Platform

Bharti Airtel's African mobile money arm called Airtel Money has launched a next-generation cloud native mobile money platform, powered by Comviva's mobiquity Pay, across Airtel Africa markets. Currently, the roll out has happened in Kenya only, and will also extend to other Airtel Africa markets. It delivers financial services to its 49.8 million customers. Airtel Money will benefit from this solution as it will see its operational efficiency improving and scalability going higher.









The platform is built on a security-first architecture and it incorporates advanced safeguards including federated identity and multi-factor authentication, ensuring trust, resilience, and regulatory compliance for millions of customers. It will enable enhanced user interfaces, self-service capabilities, and smoother international money transfers.

"We are proud to partner with Airtel Money on this transformative journey. This cloud-native deployment is a catalyst for accelerating financial inclusion, enabling millions of people to access secure, seamless, and innovative digital financial services," Comviva CEO, Rajesh Chandiramani said.

Airtel CEO, Ian Ferrao, said, "This is not just a technology upgrade, it's a complete transformation of how we serve our customers. With Comviva's mobiquity Pay, we are laying the foundation for a future-ready financial ecosystem, accelerating financial inclusion, and creating more opportunities for individuals and businesses across Africa."