Government Begins Work on Relief Package for Vodafone Idea’s AGR Dues: Report

Reported by Kripa B 1

The Department of Telecommunications begins reviewing calculation errors and explores relief measures to ease the telecom operator’s financial burden.

Highlights

  • Govt begins reassessment of Vodafone Idea’s Rs 83,000-crore AGR dues.
  • DoT seeks legal advice to identify calculation errors in earlier demands.
  • Interest and penalty relief measures under consideration.

Days after the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Vodafone Idea adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case, the government has initiated work to find a viable solution to the telecom operator’s dues of over Rs 83,000 crore. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has sought legal advice on the matter and, once received, will instruct field officers across the country’s telecom circles to examine possible calculation errors and duplication in the original demand raised against the company, senior officials told The Times of India, Pankaj Doval reported November 11, 2025.

Also Read: Government Weighs Targeted Relief for Vodafone Idea to Ensure Operational Continuity




DoT Explores Interest and Penalty Relief Options

In parallel, the DoT is also working on a plan to provide direct reduction in interest and penalty burdens—an option discussed in the Supreme Court as a measure to prevent the company from financial collapse.

A comprehensive relief package, comprising reassessed AGR dues and possible waivers on interest and penalties, is likely to be placed before the Union Cabinet in the coming months, according to the report.

Urgency to Support Vodafone Idea’s Survival

Sources said the government wants to expedite the process, given the urgent need for Vodafone Idea to raise funds and strengthen its operations to compete with larger rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. "We are ambitious and are looking to close the exercise over the next few months. The department of legal affairs is being approached to study the Supreme Court order so that the way forward can be qualified. This is being done on an urgent basis as the company's expansion and competitive needs need to be factored in," one of the sources was quoted as saying.

Financial Relief Could Offer Critical Lifeline

The recalculation exercise is expected to play a crucial role in reducing the overall liability. Any downward revision in the principal amount would automatically lead to a decline in interest and penalty components, offering significant relief to the debt-laden operator.

"When completed, this exercise itself may see a reduction in the total AGR demand raised on the company. A reduction in the principal means that the resultant interest and penalties also come down."

Also Read: Supreme Court Allows Centre to Reconsider Vodafone Idea’s Entire AGR Dues

Vodafone Idea continues to grapple with severe financial constraints that limit its ability to compete with larger rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,524 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, narrowing from Rs 7,176 crore a year earlier.

The proposed reassessment and relief measures are seen as critical to sustaining Vodafone Idea’s operations and maintaining healthy competition in India’s telecom sector.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

