ACT Fiber is Offering 50 Mbps Plan with OTT Benefits Under Rs 700

ACT Fibernet, a fast growing internet service provider (ISP), is now offering 50 Mbps of broadband speed bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits for less than Rs 700. Note that this plan we are talking about here is available in Bengaluru only. This plan is apt for many who are looking both to work from their homes and also to get entertainment access. The plan can be purchased directly from the website of the company. Similar plans could be purchased through the other circles where ACT is offering services. However, the plans in the other circles can have slightly different pricing and modified benefits. Let's take a look at the plan we are talking about here in detail.









Read More - BSNL Invites Bidders to Deploy 10,000 4G Sites in Delhi

ACT Basic Bonanza - 50 Mbps Plan

ACT Basic Bonanza is available for customers in Bengaluru circle. The plan comes with a free router for the users. The plan offers 50 Mbps speed to the users and 750GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data. This plan also offers OTT (over-the-top) benefits to the users.

Let's take a look at the OTT benefits they bundle - JioHotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, YuppTV, and 450+ live TV channels. This plan is priced at Rs 675 per month. Note that the final billing will also have taxes. According to ACT Fibernet, this plan is recommended for the best value for money. Of course, there are a lot more plans that users can choose from. The 50 Mbps plan from the company is called ACT Basic Bonanza.

Read More - OxygenOS 16 Rolling out for OnePlus 13

There are plans with way higher speeds. There's a plan with 200 Mbps speed, which even bundles Netflix for the uesrs. Users can also get the 200 Mbps plan without any OTT benefits bundled at a lower cost. You can check out all the plans from the website of the company.