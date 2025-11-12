iqoo 15 price leaked for india

iQOO 15's price for India has leaked. The device will launch in the country on November 26, 2025. This will be the next generation flagship from iQOO for the coming year. It will sit as the successor to the iQOO 13, and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The company has confirmed many specifications of the phone already. There's even a Priority Pass which has been announced for interested consumers in India. Users can purchase this pass for Rs 1,000 to pre-book the phone, and what's more is that it is refundable and if the user orders the device, it will adjusted in the final billing.









With the priority pass, iQOO will offer free stuff such as iQOO TWS 1e along with a 12-month extended warranty. Ahead of the launch of the phone, iQOO 15's price has been leaked online. Let's take a look.

iQOO 15 Leaked Price in India

iQOO 15 will be priced around Rs 60,000, according to a Gadgets360 report. Note that this price is excluding launch offers. This means that the price can be lowered even more, and that will give a huge competition to players like OnePlus that are going to launch new devices with the same chip. The iQOO 15 will come with a Samsung 2K M14 OLED display and will run on OriginOS 6 out of the box. It is confirmed to get five years of major Android update and seven years of security update. The phone will further come with a massive 7000mAh battery and is confirmed to come with a triple-50MP rear camera setup.

The phone's likely going to feature a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. The phone is just a few days from launch now, thus, let's wait and see what's going to happen.