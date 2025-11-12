iQOO 15 Price Leaked for India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

With the priority pass, iQOO will offer free stuff such as iQOO TWS 1e along with a 12-month extended warranty. Ahead of the launch of the phone, iQOO 15's price has been leaked online. Let's take a look.

Highlights

  • iQOO 15's price for India has leaked.
  • The device will launch in the country on November 26, 2025.
  • This will be the next generation flagship from iQOO for the coming year.

Follow Us

iqoo 15 price leaked for india

iQOO 15's price for India has leaked. The device will launch in the country on November 26, 2025. This will be the next generation flagship from iQOO for the coming year. It will sit as the successor to the iQOO 13, and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The company has confirmed many specifications of the phone already. There's even a Priority Pass which has been announced for interested consumers in India. Users can purchase this pass for Rs 1,000 to pre-book the phone, and what's more is that it is refundable and if the user orders the device, it will adjusted in the final billing.




Read More - OnePlus 15 Price Leaked via Reliance Digital Ahead of Launch

With the priority pass, iQOO will offer free stuff such as iQOO TWS 1e along with a 12-month extended warranty. Ahead of the launch of the phone, iQOO 15's price has been leaked online. Let's take a look.

iQOO 15 Leaked Price in India

iQOO 15 will be priced around Rs 60,000, according to a Gadgets360 report. Note that this price is excluding launch offers. This means that the price can be lowered even more, and that will give a huge competition to players like OnePlus that are going to launch new devices with the same chip. The iQOO 15 will come with a Samsung 2K M14 OLED display and will run on OriginOS 6 out of the box. It is confirmed to get five years of major Android update and seven years of security update. The phone will further come with a massive 7000mAh battery and is confirmed to come with a triple-50MP rear camera setup.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Falling Capex is a Concern

The phone's likely going to feature a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. The phone is just a few days from launch now, thus, let's wait and see what's going to happen.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Pratul :

what next iPhone briefs and vests?

Apple Launches iPhone Pocket for Rs 13,000

S Pal :

Have you got bsnl Vowifi at Kolkata? I saw some iphone users are getting it (reddit). Also I see it…

BSNL Invites Bidders to Deploy 10,000 4G Sites in Delhi

Abhijith :

Good Job BSNL !

BSNL Invites Bidders to Deploy 10,000 4G Sites in Delhi

Abhijith :

Still No RCS for cross platform till 12-11-2025 9.04am ! Only living with marketing gimmicks and brand ! Indians giving…

Apple Launches iPhone Pocket for Rs 13,000

TheAndroidFreak :

It's clearly written 4G sites. It will be 700Mhz only which later will be converted into 5G.

BSNL Invites Bidders to Deploy 10,000 4G Sites in Delhi

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments