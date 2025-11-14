BSNL Revival, BharatNet Top Priorities for Govt: Minister

In the second quarter of FY26, BSNL reported an increased revenue of Rs 5,347 crore and an average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 92. The state-run telco has added about 1,00,000 new 4G sites powered by homegrown technology.

  • BSNL, a state-run Indian telecom operator, and BharatNet, a broadband expansion project are the top priorities for  the government.
  • The Indian government wants BSNL to start earning profits in the coming years.
  • The state-run telco is already earning operating profits, now the next goal is to reach a point of complete profitability.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, and BharatNet, a broadband expansion project are the top priorities for  the government. The Indian government wants BSNL to start earning profits in the coming years. The state-run telco is already earning operating profits, now the next goal is to reach a point of complete profitability.




On Friday, Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, said, "We have done wonderfully, but I think we have a much greater responsibility going forward. One, reviving BSNL. Because it is about reviving trust in government public sector units. It is an extremely important exercise, and we have been doing quite a good job in that area."

In the second quarter of FY26, BSNL reported an increased revenue of Rs 5,347 crore and an average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 92. The state-run telco has added about 1,00,000 new 4G sites powered by homegrown technology. The network of the telco is now expected to be upgraded to 5G by the next year.

"Second, ensuring BharatNet. We have learned so much over the BharatNet phase one and phase two. And now executing the BharatNet phase three," said Pemmasani. The minister said that in the recent weeks of monitoring BharatNet, they have seen world class results.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

