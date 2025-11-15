BSNL Launches Rs 251 Student Plan for Children’s Day 2025



State-owned telecommunications provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a special Student Plan to mark Children’s Day 2025, offering high-value mobile benefits at an affordable price. According to the Ministry of Communications’ announcement on Friday, the limited-period plan will be available from November 14 to December 13, 2025.

Also Read: Tariff Hike 2025: BSNL Reduces Validity of Multiple Prepaid Plans









BSNL Student Plan

Priced at Rs 251, the plan includes 100GB of high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a 28-day validity, making it a data-rich option aimed at students’ academic and digital requirements.

Experience BSNL 4G Network

BSNL CMD A Robert J Ravi said the plan comes on the heels of BSNL’s nationwide deployment of its indigenously developed 4G mobile network. He said: "BSNL has recently deployed countrywide make in India state of art 4G mobile network pan-India. India is only 5th Country in the world to develop 4G mobile network technology and BSNL is actively engaged in its development and Rollout for quite some time."

Also Read: Tariff Hike 2025: BSNL Withdraws Rs 1515 Annual Data-Only Prepaid Plan

Perfect for Academic Needs

Ravi added that "this large data packed plan offers student an excellent opportunity to take pride in experiencing indigenously developed 4G mobile network for a full period of 28 days with data usage up to as high as 100GB. This plan is a very competitive and pocket friendly offering to students who need large volume of data for their academic works. Once they experience a new BSNL 4G data services, we expect them to continue their association with us for a long time, as BSNL can assure excellent service quality and coverage."

Eligible customers can avail the Student Plan by visiting the nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre, calling 1800-180-1503, or visiting bsnl.co.in.