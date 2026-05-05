Motorola Razr Fold India Launch Soon

Motorola Razr Fold, a new foldable from Motorola for Indian market is about to launch soon. It will be the first book-style foldable from the company in India. The device was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Now, it has already launched in Europe, will launch soon in China, and then will eventually come to India as well. Motorola will be looking to gain a larger market share in the foldables category in India and the global market with this device. We know its specifications already since it has been showcased outside. It will be interesting to see if the device’s specifications are altered for India to suit the market and justify the prices.

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Motorola Razr Fold Landing Page for India Goes Live in Flipkart

On Flipkart India, a landing page for the Motorola Razr Fold has now gone live. The page says that the device is going to come soon in India. So clear timeline for launch has been hinted yet, but we expect it to be later in May 2026 only.

The Motorola Razr Fold is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging and a 5W reverse wired charging. It has a 50MP main camera sensor at the rear with a Sony LYT-828 sensor and OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 122-degree field of view, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom with OIS. There’s also a 32MP sensor front camera sensor on the outer display and a 20MP inner camera.