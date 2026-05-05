Samsung India Raises Galaxy M and F Series Prices in India

Samsung India has increased the price of its several devices in India. This includes devices in the Galaxy M and Galaxy F series. To be more precise, devices including Samsung Galaxy F06, Samsung Galaxy F36, Samsung Galaxy F70e, Samsung Galaxy M06, Samsung Galaxy M17e, Samsung Galaxy M17, and Samsung Galaxy M36 have seen a price increase. Most of the devices have seen a flat increase of Rs 1,000 in price. The prices are now updated on Samsung’s official website.

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The information was first shared by popular Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav, who shared the internal communication sent out to retailers by Samsung India. It is not just Samsung which is increasing prices of its devices right now.

Samsung is Not the Only Company in India to Raise Prices of Mobile Devices

This is not the first time Samsung has raised prices of its devices in the recent times. Further, it is also not just Samsung, but also many other companies which have raised prices of their smartphones. While none of the companies have been vocal about why they are raising the prices, it is pretty evident that it is due to the rising costs in the global supply chain.

Whether the prices will increase across Amazon India and Fipkart is something we will have to wait and see.