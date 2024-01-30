Proximus NXT Starts Private 5G Hospital Application Pilot in Kortrijk



Belgium's Proximus NXT, previously known as Proximus Enterprise, and AZ Groeninge Hospital have joined forces to launch a 5G pilot project aimed at revolutionising healthcare delivery. This collaboration involves establishing a private 5G network within the hospital campus, making it the first hospital in the Benelux region (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) to have a private 5G Network.

5G in Health Care

Dubbed the High-speed Enabled Advanced Life-Saving 5G Technological Hospital (H.E.A.L.T.H.) project, the initiative aims to prepare the healthcare sector for future challenges by leveraging the potential of 5G technology. Through the project, Proximus NXT and AZ Groeninge aim to test a range of 5G use cases across various domains, with a particular focus on remote care, clinical communication, data management, and training. The pilot project has received a subsidy from the Belgian government as part of the call for 5G pilot projects.

Healthcare with 5G Technology

According to the joint statement, the project will explore the feasibility of using 5G for applications such as robotic surgery, biosensor monitoring, and smart alerts for healthcare providers. Additionally, it will facilitate converting medical imaging data into immersive AR/VR environments, enabling enhanced collaboration and knowledge exchange among medical professionals.

Expertise and Resources

Partnerships with institutions such as VIVES University of Applied Sciences (knowledge exchange), Mediventures (streaming of operations), Televic (smart alerts), and One Bonsai (virtual training environment) will further enrich the project with expertise and resources.

HEALTH project

The HEALTH project initiative was launched to promote the roll-out and implementation of 5G in Belgium and encourage further digitisation for Belgian companies and citizens. The focus is on supporting 5G test environments by funding innovative pilot projects that contribute to pioneering solutions in different industrial sectors.

"The knowledge and expertise gained from this project could serve as an example and inspiration for other hospitals. In addition to this project, the federal government has allocated grant resources to four other Proximus NXT projects," said the company.