AccelerComm Launches PUSCH Channel Simulator for 5G IP Evaluation

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

AccelerComm launches its PUSCH Channel End-to-End Simulator, enabling telecoms equipment vendors to evaluate 5G IP components against industry benchmarks. The tool facilitates comprehensive analysis of spectral efficiency gains and performance benefits for specific use cases.

Highlights

  • AccelerComm introduces PUSCH Channel End-to-End Simulator for evaluating 5G IP components.
  • Tool enables comprehensive analysis of PUSCH processing components against Matlab 5G Toolbox.
  • AccelerComm's IP solutions optimize 5G radio access networks, addressing throughput, latency, and spectral efficiency challenges

AccelerComm, Layer 1 5G IP specialist, today announced the availability of its PUSCH Channel End-to-End Simulator. The company said this fully configurable tool allows telecoms equipment vendors to evaluate AccelerComm's IP components, offering a comprehensive analysis platform.

PUSCH Channel End-to-End Simulator

The simulator serves as a crucial resource for AccelerComm's engineers and its customers, enabling them to thoroughly examine the behaviour of PUSCH processing components. It allows for direct comparison with the recognised industry-benchmark Matlab 5G Toolbox, within predefined scenarios set by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP).

"In this way, both O-RAN telecom equipment and silicon vendors can directly understand the spectral efficiency gains achieved by AccelerComm IP for their specific use cases," the company said.

Spectral Efficiency in 5G Networks

AccelerComm noted that High spectral efficiency is crucial in enabling cellular and other radio networks to deliver sufficient capacity, high data rates, good coverage, and high quality-of-service. Additionally, the company highlighted that improvements to spectral efficiency can also be used to significantly reduce infrastructure equipment and operational power consumption, with less equipment needed to provide the same network performance.

Will Brown, Terrestrial Networks Product Director at AccelerComm, said, "A challenge that we have faced both externally and internally is how to effectively quantify and demonstrate the spectral efficiency improvements from the advanced algorithms that we provide to our customers. We needed a tool that allows every stakeholder in the value chain can instantly understand these performance gains and how they benefit their own specific use cases. "

"The PUSCH Channel Simulator that we are launching today provides a powerful tool to quantify these gains, for example clearly demonstrating the 3dB spectral efficiency benefit of AccelerComm’s Equaliser, and the 0.8dB gain of the LDPC decoder," Brown added.

To facilitate a thorough evaluation, the simulator compares two signal processing chains alongside each other. The primary chain incorporates components from Matlabo and 5G Toolbox, augmented by AccelerComm's interference estimator, channel equaliser, QAM demapper, and LDPC decoder.

In contrast, the benchmarking chain comprises solely of Matlabo and 5G Toolbox components. This setup allows for a direct comparison, showcasing the impact of AccelerComm IP components on the PUSCH Channel.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

