Excitel Broadband Offering Up to 2 Months of Free Service, Check Details

Excitel, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP) in India, is offering up to 2 months of free services to customers. The company has launched its Holi Dhamaka offer with which customers can enjoy savings on purchasing new plans. The offer is valid till March 25, 2024. Under the offer, customers recharging with long-term validty plans will get free service from the company. The exact offer along with details related to cost are mentioned below.









Excitel Holi Dhamaka 2024 Offer

Excitel customers going for the six-month plan will get one month of free service while the 12-month plan will bring 2 months of free service. The offer is also applicable only on the regular 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans.

You can get the 200 Mbps plan for six months where your monthly outgo would be Rs 499 while the 300 Mbps plan for six months will be available for Rs 549 per month.

Note that you will have to make a lumpsum payment, and the monthly amount is mentioned by the company to communicate the affordability of the services.

For the 12 months validity, the 200 Mbps plan will be available for Rs 424 per month while the 300 Mbps plan will be available for Rs 474 per month. As mentioned above, the 6 months plan will come with one extra month of service while the 12 months plan will come with 2 extra months of services.

The company offers a 400 Mbps plan as well in case you want higher speeds. There are also OTT (over-the-top) bundles and TV cutter plans with which the company will provide you with both OTT as well as Live TV channels along with a high-speed broadband plan. Excitel is now present in many Indian cities, majorly in the Northern states, and is spreading its wings further down the country to cover more areas.