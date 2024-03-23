Stc Bahrain Integrates Wi-Fi 7 Technology Into Services

STC Bahrain said as demand for connectivity continues to surge, integrating Wi-Fi 7 technology brings speed, reliability, efficiency, security, and efficient network management.

Highlights

  • STC Bahrain is the first to launch Wi-Fi 7 technology in the Kingdom.
  • Enhanced speed, reliability, and security for customers.
  • Revolutionizing communication experiences in Bahrain.

STC Bahrain announced this week that it has integrated Wi-Fi 7 technology into its services. Wi-Fi 7, also known as IEEE 802be, Extremely High Throughput (EHT), is set to redefine connectivity in the 5G era. This technology will allow STC Bahrain customers and businesses to benefit from its capabilities, delivering a 5.5G experience and setting new speed records in the Kingdom, STC Bahrain said in an official release.

Wi-Fi 7 Technology

STC Bahrain said as demand for connectivity continues to surge, integrating Wi-Fi 7 technology brings speed, reliability, efficiency, security, and efficient network management. This technology will enhance communication experiences for both individuals and businesses.

Empowering Industries with Advanced Technology

Commenting on the integration, STC Bahrain said, "STC Bahrain is the first to launch Wi-Fi 7 technology in the Kingdom, empowering customers and businesses with advanced, reliable, and secure communication solutions, further strengthening our position as a leading digital enabler in Bahrain."

Furthermore, STC Bahrain mentioned that the introduction of Wi-Fi 7 technology will empower industries such as Healthcare, Education, Retail, and Manufacturing when it comes to indoor and outdoor wireless solutions in campus network settings.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

