Lumen Launches Custom-Built Wi-Fi 7 Capable Device for Quantum Fiber Customers



American telecommunications company Lumen Technologies has announced the launch of a custom-built Wi-Fi 7-capable device for its Quantum Fiber customers. Lumen claims that this new wireless technology offers faster speeds and an improved Wi-Fi experience compared to Wi-Fi 6/6E devices, setting a new standard for businesses and smart homes of the future. In an official release, Lumen said it will feature the Quantum Fiber Wi-Fi 7-capable device at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 9-12 in Las Vegas.

Wi-Fi 7 Technology

"Our Wi-Fi 7-capable device is a game-changer in wireless technology, providing higher speeds, lower latency, and better home coverage than Wi-Fi 6/6E devices so our Quantum Fiber customers can make the most of every gigabit," said Lumen.

"Lumen took a significant leap in improving home and business Wi-Fi when we internally developed this Wi-Fi 7-capable device. We're proud of this accomplishment and are ready to install these devices in customer homes and offices. We believe everyone deserves a fast, secure, high-performing Wi-Fi experience."

Efficient Home Coverage

According to the statement, Lumen's Wi-Fi 7-capable device will be able to cover up to 90 percent of a home based on square footage, significantly reducing the need for additional nodes. It will support the gigabit bandwidth demands of multiple users with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz radios working together for high-speed data transmission, minimizing the need to run Ethernet cables throughout the home.

Additionally, the device offers less than 3 milliseconds of latency and seamless integration with Quantum Fiber's multi-gig network, with symmetrical speeds up to 8 Gbps. The device also contains a built-in GPS chip, enhancing 6GHz range performance in line with upcoming FCC specifications.

Partnership with AXON Networks

Lumen has teamed up with AXON Networks, a provider of SDN firmware solutions and the developer of Quantum Fiber's Carrier Grade Wi-Fi 7 devices, to deliver carrier-grade Wi-Fi performance.

AXON Networks said, "Our Wi-Fi 7-capable devices support Standard Power with AFC and GPS, enabling new use cases indoors and outdoors. Our AXON Orchestrator supports end-to-end Real-Time Orchestration with Digital Twin support that is fully cloud-enabled. By leveraging our innovative technology, this clearly sets Lumen apart from other operators."

Rollout begins early 2024

Lumen mentioned that Quantum Fiber installed its first Wi-Fi 7-capable device for a customer this month and will make them available to new Quantum Fiber customers beginning in early 2024. Quantum Fiber is available to homes and small businesses in parts of 16 states.