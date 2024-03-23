Orange TowerCo Totem France Starts 5G Deployment for Grand Paris Express Metro Line

The project aims to equip the entire length of Line 15 South, spanning 16 stations and 33 kilometres, with 5G technology by the end of 2025.

Highlights

  • TOTEM France initiates 5G deployment for Line 15 South of Grand Paris Express.
  • Overcoming technical hurdles for seamless connectivity in metro tunnels.
  • TOTEM emphasises significance of indoor connectivity for transport networks

Orange TowerCo subsidiary TOTEM France has announced the commencement of the 5G deployment project for the future "Line 15 South" of the Grand Paris Express Metro Line. The project aims to equip the entire length of Line 15 South, spanning 16 stations and 33 kilometres, with 5G technology by the end of 2025. TOTEM has already begun the installation of 1,000 pieces of 5G equipment in the tunnels and stations of the metro line, Orange said.

Also Read: Marseille Metro in France to Get 4G Connectivity: Telcos Begin Tests




Technical Challenges and Solutions

Deploying a 5G network in the confined spaces of metro tunnels presents technical challenges, including dense foot traffic and thick walls that impede wireless signals. Orange, however, noted that TOTEM is developing a pooled 5G network that caters to the specific coverage needs of all operators while ensuring seamless connectivity for passengers.

Also Read: Beeline Brings 4G Connectivity Across the Metro Stations in Tashkent

Growing Need for Indoor Connectivity

TOTEM France says: "Indoor connectivity is a priority for transport players. TOTEM's operational deployment of 5G in the tunnels and stations of the future Line 15 South of the Grand Paris Express is a major industrial project."

Reportedly, this is a collective work done with the Societe des grands projets to make this project a reality for the people of the Ile-de-France region.

Orange said when completed, this will be the first fully 5G connected Grand Paris Express line of the Parisian metro system, enabling all operators to connect passengers on the trains and on the platforms of the future line.

