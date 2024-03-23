POCO C61 to Launch on March 26, 2024

POCO is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The device, POCO C61, will fit right into the affordable category. Some details of the phone are confirmed ahead of its launch next week. It is confirmed that the device will go on sale via the popular e-commerce giant Flipkart. The Poco C51, launched last year will be succeeded by this new phone from POCO. There are rumours that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, a chip commonly found in affordable devices. POCO has used this chip before alongside other brands.









Let's see what is confirmed about the phone.

POCO C61: What are the Confirmed Details?

Well, the POCO C61 is confirmed to feature a large battery and high-refresh rate support. To be precise, the device will feature a 90Hz HD+ display and 6GB of RAM. The RAM can be expanded by another 6GB virtually. POCO C61 will feature a 5000mAh battery and it is stipulated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi A3.

The device has been teased already through a microsite on Flipkart. As mentioned above, while it is not confirmed, the device is highly expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G36 processor. It could feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

The POCO C16 is tipped to feature an 8MP primary rear sensor and an 0.8MP secondary sensor. For selfies, it could feature a 5MP sensor at the front. The device is expected to come with support for 10W charging.

It will go official on March 26, 2024. The device will launch at 12 PM (noon) and is likely going to compete with new phones such as Moto G04 and Lava 02, both of which launched recently.