Telecom Egypt Trials 50G PON Technology With ZTE

Telecom Egypt and ZTE unveil successful 50G PON trial, showcasing ultra-fast broadband speeds and paving the way for digital transformation in Africa.

Highlights

  • Successful trial of 50G PON technology at MWC Barcelona 2024.
  • Achieved speeds of up to 43.90 Gbps downlink and 21.10 Gbps uplink.
  • Potential to revolutionize home broadband networks and expand services like VR and telehealth.

Telecom Egypt, in cooperation with ZTE, has released details of a successful trial and testing of 50G PON at MWC Barcelona 2024. With demonstrated ultra-fast access rates up to 43.90 Gbps downlink and 21.10 Gbps uplink, the system is compatible with XGS-PON and GPON technologies, enabling smooth evolution of FTTx, ZTE said in an official release this week.

Also Read: Telecom Egypt and Naitel to Build New Subsea Cable Between Egypt and Jordan




Telecom Egypt and ZTE Collaboration

Reportedly, 50G PON will not only enhance home broadband networks but also extend to more services such as virtual reality, cloud service, telehealth, and intelligent manufacturing. Telecom Egypt said it sees this technology trial as a pivotal step in shaping Africa's digital future.

Ultra-Fast Broadband Access

The joint statement noted that this successful 50G PON trial and testing will be one important step for 50G PON's further large-scale deployment in Egypt, and Telecom Egypt and ZTE will continue to promote network evolution in Egypt.

Also Read: Telecom Egypt: 50G PON, 5G Trials and Deployment, and More

Telecom Egypt and Huawei Collaboration

As reported by TelecomTalk earlier during MWC 2024, Telecom Egypt has announced the completion of the 50G PON trial in Africa, claimed to be the first in Africa in collaboration with Huawei.

Expert Opinion

