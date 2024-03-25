Batelco Inks Deal to Deliver 5G Private Wireless Networks Across Bahrain

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Batelco partners with Nokia to deploy 5G private wireless networks in Bahrain, enhancing connectivity and safety across industries.

Highlights

  • Enhanced connectivity and safety measures for mission-critical industries.
  • Nokia appointed as the exclusive provider of private wireless infrastructure.
  • Deployment scheduled for the latter half of 2024.

Bahrain's telecom company, Batelco, has announced a partnership with Nokia to deliver 5G private wireless networks across the kingdom of Bahrain. Batelco said it will leverage Nokia Private Wireless, encompassing DAC, MPW, edge computing capabilities, value-adding applications, and ruggedized industrial devices, to enable multiple use cases across different industries.

Benefits for Bahraini Industries

According to Batelco, the 5G private wireless solutions will enable industries in Bahrain to unlock new revenue streams, improve their operational KPIs, and seek higher standards for health and safety in their operational environment.

Under the partnership, Nokia will be the sole supplier of private wireless infrastructure across Bahrain, with deployment scheduled for the second half of 2024.

Future Prospects with 5G

Batelco noted that the result of this partnership is the introduction of powerful private wireless networks to Bahrain's mission-critical industries.

"The availability of high-performance connectivity solutions will initiate a new era of network usage, transforming worker safety outcomes, fostering innovation, and increasing revenue streams across diverse sectors," Batelco said.

With this partnership, Batelco is expected to bring best-in-class solutions to support current and future use cases of 5G private wireless networks in Bahrain for mission-critical sectors.

