Batelco Partners With Tencent Cloud for CDN Integration in Bahrain



Bahrain-based Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has announced its collaboration with Tencent Cloud to host Tencent Cloud's CDN (Content Delivery Network) services within its network. Batelco says the collaboration is a significant milestone, as it becomes the first in Bahrain to integrate Tencent CDN. This integration will enable the company to deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Also Read: Batelco Launches Large-Scale Deployment of IPv6 in Bahrain









Enhancing Digital Experiences

Batelco said, "We continue to advance our telecommunications infrastructure, and hosting Tencent Cloud's CDN within Batelco's networks is in line with our strategic direction and a significant leap forward."

"This collaboration enables us to offer enhanced content delivery services to our customers, ensuring faster and more reliable access to digital content. We are thrilled to leverage its CDN services to enrich the digital experiences of our users."

"The integration of Tencent Cloud's CDN into Batelco's network is poised to elevate the quality of content delivery, reducing latency and enhancing the overall performance of digital services. This development aligns with Batelco's vision of providing world-class connectivity solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers," said Batelco.

Also Read: Batelco Launches Mobile Peering Service in MENA Region

Content Delivery

"At the heart of this collaboration, Tencent Cloud's EdgeOne, its avant-garde security and acceleration platform represents a revolutionary approach to content delivery, emphasising efficiency, security and exceptional user experience. It encapsulates our joint vision with Batelco to redefine industry standards and provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our audiences," said Tencent Cloud.

"The integration of Tencent Cloud's CDN is expected to enhance the digital experiences of Batelco's customers, supporting the growing demand for seamless, high-performance content delivery," said the official release.