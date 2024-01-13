NorthC Plans to Build First Data Centre in Frankfurt

European data center company, NorthC, announces entry into Frankfurt market with a 5 MW facility, reinforcing its strategic growth in Germany.

Highlights

  • NorthC's bold move into Frankfurt's competitive data center scene.
  • Company emphasises successful strategy of presence in regional and central hubs.
  • NorthC says proud to realize the project within Frankfurt city limits.

European regional data center provider, NorthC, announced this week its plans to enter the Frankfurt data center market. In an official release, NorthC said it is set to commence the development of a 5 MW data center in Frankfurt, following the fulfillment of necessary framework conditions, including the acquisition of a suitable plot of land.

NorthC Continues Growth in Germany

"Following our successful strategy of being present in both regional and central hubs, the entrance into the Frankfurt market confirms our continued growth trajectory," says the CEO of NorthC Group. This expansion marks a significant step for NorthC as it further solidifies its position in the competitive data center landscape.

The Managing Director for the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) at NorthC added, "Being able to realise such a project within the Frankfurt city limits at these times makes us extremely proud and demonstrates our capabilities to deliver uniquely valuable solutions."

Data Center in Switzerland

As reported by TelecomTalk in July 2023, NorthC continued its European expansion with the addition of a new data center in Winterthur, Switzerland. At that time, NorthC mentioned that it now operates four data centers in Switzerland, following the acquisition of three data centers from Netrics in April 2022.

