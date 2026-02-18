BSNL is Betting on AI to Reduce Customer Churn: CMD

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is betting on artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce customer churn in the near future. The telecom operator is mainly looking to do three things with AI - 1) network management, 2) customer satisfaction and experience, and 3) mixing both to analyse churn trends and reduce it. This was confirmed by the telecom operator's CMD (chairman and managing director), Robert J Ravi.









Ravi was speaking at the second day of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026. This event is jointly hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). Apart from this, the telecom operator is also developing its own SLM (small language models) focused specifically on the compliance work.

"...we also have an inner system where we are building small SLM models specifically for compliance, where we automatically see where the network is bad, where the most prominent problem is occurring, and then attempting to remediate it," Ravi said.

SLMs can help the telecom operator in increasing the telco's revenue growth by 15%-20%.