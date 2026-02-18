BSNL is Betting on AI to Reduce Customer Churn: CMD

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Ravi was speaking at the second day of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026. This event is jointly hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telco, is betting on artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce customer churn in the near future.
  • The telecom operator is mainly looking to do three things with AI - 1) network management, 2) customer satisfaction and experience, and 3) mixing both to analyse churn trends and reduce it.
  • This was confirmed by the telecom operator's CMD (chairman and managing director), Robert J Ravi.

Follow Us

bsnl is betting on ai to reduce

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is betting on artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce customer churn in the near future. The telecom operator is mainly looking to do three things with AI - 1) network management, 2) customer satisfaction and experience, and 3) mixing both to analyse churn trends and reduce it. This was confirmed by the telecom operator's CMD (chairman and managing director), Robert J Ravi.




Read More - Jio Postpaid Plan with Unlimited 4G Data

Ravi was speaking at the second day of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026. This event is jointly hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). Apart from this, the telecom operator is also developing its own SLM (small language models) focused specifically on the compliance work.

Read More - Apple Launch Event on March 4, 2026

"...we also have an inner system where we are building small SLM models specifically for compliance, where we automatically see where the network is bad, where the most prominent problem is occurring, and then attempting to remediate it," Ravi said.

SLMs can help the telecom operator in increasing the telco's revenue growth by 15%-20%.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

lbp :

try recharge for minimum 10rs talktime sometimes outgoing SMS wont work without balance

Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

Grs :

I didn't notice any worst experience of Airtel network in Maharashtra among all others JIO and VI...Airtel is the strongest…

Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

TheAndroidFreak :

Yes

Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi will have good 200 million customers on 4G/5G for next five years with 300 ARPU. They will survive somehow.

Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

TheAndroidFreak :

They can, but 4G is on the verge of technology outdating. We got good ten years of 4G. It's time…

Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments