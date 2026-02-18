Jio Postpaid Plan with Unlimited 4G Data

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio Rs 649 plan is the plan we are talking about which offers unlimited 4G data as well. Of course, there is also unlimited 5G data bundled for the users with this plan.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has been offering unlimited 4G data with one of its postpaid plans for a long time.
  • The company has been long loved due to bringing benefits that become an industry standard.
  • Jio's move to offer unlimited 4G data has finally been taken up by Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) also when it comes to postpaid.

jio postpaid plan with unlimited 4g data

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has been offering unlimited 4G data with one of its postpaid plans for a long time. The company has been long loved due to bringing benefits that become an industry standard. Jio's move to offer unlimited 4G data has finally been taken up by Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) also when it comes to postpaid. Well, honestly, Vi used to offer it years back as well, so this is not a new thing for Vi. However,  Airtel and Vodafone Idea have gone ahead and done something extra compared to Jio. Both Airtel and Vi have now made their entire postpaid plan portfolio for individual users - plans with unlimited 4G data.




Read More - Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

Reliance Jio Rs 649 plan is the plan we are talking about which offers unlimited 4G data as well. Of course, there is also unlimited 5G data bundled for the users with this plan. Let's take a look at the entire benefits stack of this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 649 Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 649 postpaid plan comes with the following benefits:

  • Unlimited voice calling
  • 100 SMS/day
  • Unlimited 4G data (without any caps, unlike 300GB caps with Airtel and Vodafone Idea)
  • JioHotstar Mobile/TV for three months
  • JioAICloud free 50GB of storage
  • 18 months of Google Gemini Pro plan worth Rs 35,100 for 18 months
  • Unlimited 5G data for eligible customers

Read More - Vodafone Idea Offering Limitless Data with all Individual Postpaid Plans

Note that users need to continue recharging with the Rs 349 plan or higher to keep the benefit of Google Gemini Pro plan for 18 months. Also, even for continued access to JioHotstar, users will have to continue recharging with eligible prepaid or postpaid plans. This plan is available in every telecom circle of India and is available for every customer as well.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

