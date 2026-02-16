Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

Airtel said in its terms and conditions that the users will get 300GB of data every month, which is 30 days. The company recently introduced the unlimited data with prepaid offers as well. There are only select prepaid plans which offer unlimited data at the moment.

Highlights

  Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, recently brought unlimited data to every mobile postpaid plan for its customers.
  The unlimited data offer now has been extended to all the postpaid plans as well.
  If we look at Kolkata circle, then all the Airtel postpaid plans show unlimited 4G and 5G data.

airtel brings unlimited data to every postpaid

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, recently brought unlimited data to every mobile postpaid plan for its customers. The unlimited data offer now has been extended to all the postpaid plans as well. If we look at Kolkata circle, then all the Airtel postpaid plans show unlimited 4G and 5G data. Whether it is the base or the most expensive plan, every plan has unlimited data. For the unaware, Airtel's base postpaid plan comes at a cost of Rs 449.




Bharti Airtel Unlimited Data: How Much Data Do Customers Get

Airtel said in its terms and conditions that the users will get 300GB of data every month, which is 30 days. The company recently introduced the unlimited data with prepaid offers as well. There are only select prepaid plans which offer unlimited data at the moment.

When it comes to the postpaid mobile plans, then all the plans offer unlimited data. This is the case for Kolkata circle at least. We are not sure if the telco has availed the same offer in other circles as well. Airtel's 5G is now widely present in India. The telco is expanding the reach of 5G and 4G even further as you read this.

Airtel has the second-largest mobile user base in India, and these changes are always welcomed by the customers. Any customer would love it if they are getting unlimited data without paying anything extra for it. Airtel is not the only operator which has made changes to its postpaid plans. Even Vodafone Idea has upgraded the mobile postpaid plans, and there's unlimited data with more affordable offerings as well. The Rs 551 from Vodafone Idea is showing unlimited data benefit for the customers. We will bring you more details around that offer soon as well.

