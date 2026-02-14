Reliance Jio Rs 103 Prepaid Plan for Users Explained

Reliance Jio Rs 103 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of validity. Note that this plan bundles 5GB of data, and this is 5GB of high-speed 4G data.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has a prepaid plan priced at just Rs 103.
  • What's so cool about this prepaid plan from Jio?
  • Well, it is that this plan comes with an OTT (over-the-top) bundle benefit, along with some amount of data.

reliance jio rs 103 prepaid plan for users

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has a prepaid plan priced at just Rs 103. What's so cool about this prepaid plan from Jio? Well, it is that this plan comes with an OTT (over-the-top) bundle benefit, along with some amount of data. If you haven't guessed it yet, let us tell you that this is a prepaid data voucher and not a plan with service validity bundled for the consumers. This plan bundles 4G data for teh users, and you will get it in every telecom circle of the counry. Let's take a look at the plan and its benefits right now.




Reliance Jio Rs 103 Prepaid Plan Benefits Detailed

Reliance Jio Rs 103 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of validity. Note that this plan bundles 5GB of data, and this is 5GB of high-speed 4G data. Once this data is consumed or exhausted, you will need to recharge with data vouchers again to get more data in case your base plan also doesn't have any more data left.

Apart from this, users will get to choose any one OTT bundle from the following options:

  1. Hindi Entertaiment - JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5
  2. International Entertainment - JioHotstar, FanCode, Lionsgate, Discovery+
  3. Regional Entertainment - JioHotstar, SunNXT, Kancha Lanka, Hoichoi

Jio says that users can select their choice of OTT (over-the-top) bundle and enjoy the entertainment benefits for 28 days from the date of redemption. But users need to redeem within 28 days of recharge. Users can continue to reharge with this particular prepaid plan to keep getting these benefits. This is not a one time only offer. Jio also bundles free access to JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription with several of its prepaid plans for users across country which is also a great offer.

