Nothing Opens First Flagship Store in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Bengaluru store spans 5032 square feet and will have products from Nothing and CMF. It is located at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar in Bengaluru. The store will operate daily from 11 AM and 9 PM IST.

Highlights

  • Nothing, a tech company based out of London, has opened its first flagship store in India.
  • The company has opened this store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru.
  • The opening of the store marks an important milestone by the company.

Nothing, a tech company based out of London, has opened its first flagship store in India. The company has opened this store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru and it was inaugurated by the founder and CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei. The opening of the store marks an important milestone by the company. Bengaluru seems like the perfect place to open this store. The doors have been opened for the customers from 12 PM today. Nothing is also planning to open new stores in other parts of the world such as Tokyo, Japan and New York, USA.




The Bengaluru store spans 5032 square feet and will have products from Nothing and CMF. It is located at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar in Bengaluru. The store will operate daily from 11 AM and 9 PM IST.

Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President of Nothing, said, "Opening our first flagship store is a major milestone for Nothing, cementing our position as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India."

The store is definitely an experience for the customer, and has been built with the Nothing's key idendity - cool design.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Expert Opinion

