Jio’s Perfect Medium Term Validity Plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has a Rs 579 prepaid plan available for users. This plan is particularly good for people who are looking for a medium term validity plan. This is because this plan fits perfectly in most people's budgets, and then you also get decent amount of data. Yes, there's no 5G data bundled with the plan, but not everyone needs 5G today. Let's take a look at the details of the plan in detail here.









Reliance Jio Rs 579 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 579 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling. What's more, you get 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 56 days.

The Rs 579 plan from Jio comes with JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions. Along with this, users get 18 months of Google Gemini AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100 at no additional cost. After the FUP (fair usage policy) data is consumed, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. Note that Jio has mentioned that for users to continue using the Google Gemini offer, they need to continously be on the 1.5GB daily data plan of Rs 299 and above.

There are many cheaper 1.5GB daily data plans available as well. The entry-level 1.5GB daily data plan costs Rs 239. This Rs 239 plan comes with a service validity of 22 days, and offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. With the Rs 239 plan, users get these benefits, but there's no add-on subscription to the Google Gemini offer. The Google Gemini offer is only bundled with the high-value plans.

Then there are more plans which cost Rs 299, Rs 319, Rs 329, Rs 666, and Rs 889. There's no plan which actually offers 1.5GB of daily data for an entire year now.