reliance jio best 3gb daily data plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has one of the best 3GB daily data plans in the country. The plan we are talking about costs Rs 1,799. This is the most expensive plan from the telco in the 3GB daily data segment, but also worth taking note of. Why is it worth taking note of? It is because this plan bundles 5G data which is truly unlimited, and also a free access to Netflix (Basic) subscription worth Rs 199 per month. Since this plan comes with a service validity of 84 days, you essentially get 3 months of Netflix Basic worth Rs 597 totally free. Apart from that, there's also a Google subscription bundled. Here's everything you need to know about this prepaid plan from Reliance Jio.









Read More - Jio and Airtel Only Add Wireline Subscribers in December 2025

Reliance Jio Rs 1,799 Prepaid Plan with Netflix

Reliance Jio Rs 1799 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. The additional benefits with this plan is Netflix (Basic). Then there's Jio special offers - JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription of 3 months worth Rs 149 at least, if not more. Then there's Netflix Basic worth Rs 597, which is also a decent offer.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Still Has Many Problems to Solve

Jio is also offering 18-month Pro plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 for users aged 18 and above. The internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. Then there's also unlimited 5G data bundled for the users. Jio's Google Gemini subscription is worth Rs 35,100 and is now available for users. This is actually a 18 months subscription.

There are two more Jio plans which offer 3GB of daily data to the users - Rs 449 and Rs 1199. Both these plans are available for users across India and also offer Google Gemini AI Pro subscription.