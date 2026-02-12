Jio and Airtel Only Add Wireline Subscribers in December 2025

Jio and Airtel were the only telecom operators in India in December 2025 to add new wireline users. The data was shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Jio added 2,05,033 new wireline subscribers. Bharti Airtel added 1,89,628 users. No other telecom service provider (TSP) added new wireline users. BSNL and MTNL lost users. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) lost 27,578 and 31,425 users, respectively. Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator, lost 27,578 users at the same time.









In the wireline subscribers department, Jio had a market share of 31.14% while Bharti Airtel had 23.13% market share. Jio is not only adding the most users in the wireline segment, but is also the largest FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service provider. The telco has more than 10 million users when it comes to FWA services.

The 5G FWA service of the telco is fueled by the rollout of UBR (unlicensed band radio) services. In the wireless segment, Jio added around 2.9 million users in the same month. What was surprising was that Airtel added 5.4 million users at the same time. It is usually Jio who adds more users. Vodafone Idea, as usual, continued to lose customers. Vodafone Idea lost about 0.9 million users at the same time. BSNL lost around 2 lakh customers or 0.2 million users.

When it comes to overall broadband market, Jio had a share of more than 50%. Airtel had a share of more than 30%. This means that both the top operators control more than 80% of the market, with Jio having the majority. Vodafone Idea and the other state-run telecom operators including BSNl and MTNL have a very marginal share. This marginal share continues to decline for these telcos as Jio and Airtel are scooping up more business every quarter that goes by.