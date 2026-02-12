Xiaomi 18 Could Feature 200MP Periscope Telephoto Camera

Reported by Tanuja K

Apart from the Xiaomi 18 Ultra, every device in the Xiaomi 18 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. As for the Xiaomi 18 Ultra, this device is expected to powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi 18 wil be the next flagship phone from the Chinese tech giant.
  • There are likely going to be several Xiaomi 18 series devices including the Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, and then the Xiaomi 18 Ultra.
  • The Xiaomi 17 has a 6.3-inch display, and the Xiaomi 18 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch display and still retain a compact form factor.

xiaomi 18 could feature 200mp periscope telephoto

Xiaomi 18 wil be the next flagship phone from the Chinese tech giant. There are likely going to be several Xiaomi 18 series devices including the Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, and then the Xiaomi 18 Ultra. Now, a popular tipster, DCS (Digital Chat Station) on social media platform Weibo has shared that the Xiaomi 18 will feature a slightly larger display than the previous generation, along with a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor. The Xiaomi 17 has a 6.3-inch display, and the Xiaomi 18 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch display and still retain a compact form factor.




This would be a huge upgrade for the Xiaomi 18 since its predecessor features a standard telephoto camera. Talking about the Pro models, the devices are expected to retain a rear facing secondary display.

Of course, all of these will be powerful devices. Apart from the Xiaomi 18 Ultra, every device in the Xiaomi 18 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. As for the Xiaomi 18 Ultra, this device is expected to powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. We don't have a timeline for the launch yet, so stay tuned for that.

