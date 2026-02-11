Google Confirms Arrival of Android 17 Beta

What will be different this year is that there will be no Developer Preview Builds released first. This used to happen with every other Android release, but not with the Android 17. It will directly be a beta build release for the users.

  • Google will soon roll out Android 17 Beta for the users.
  • This will be for the Pixel users first, of course.
  • The Android 17 Beta's first build will release soon, though we don't have a date for that.

Google will soon roll out Android 17 Beta for the users. This will be for the Pixel users first, of course. The Android 17 Beta's first build will release soon, though we don't have a date for that. However, the release will be really soon, Google has confirmed. The search engine giant released the Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1 for Pixel devices recently. This will be the final release for the currest OS.




Google said that Android 17's first beta "builds on top of Android 16 QPR platform release and includes the latest bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance." As always, Pixel users will first get to experience this beta build. This will definitely arrive for some other devices right after it is released for the Pixels.

As for the stable build of Android 17, it will arrive for users around June 2026.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

