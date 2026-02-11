Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Series to Come on February 25

Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy Unpacked event official date for 2026. In this launch event, we expect the brand to launch the Galaxy S26 5G series for customers. The Galaxy S26 series is likely to have three devices - Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Whether there will be a Galaxy S26 Edge this time is something we will have to wait and see. Both Apple and Samsung launched slim phones in 2025, but they have received very cold response from the market. No one's really talking about those slim devices any more. However, when it comes to the flagships, such as the Galaxy S series Ultra variants or the Pro models from the iPhones, people are all over it.









The Galaxy Unpacked event for 2026 has been confirmed for February 25, 2026. This launch will be a special one for Samsung, and one that the tech community will be closely looking at. Samsung has delayed the launch of the Galaxy S26 series globally. We don't know the reason yet, but do expect the brand to increase the prices a little owing to the higher memory and components cost.

Every OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) has to deal with a rising cost of components, especially the memory and the chipsets. This is likely going to affect the consumers the entire of 2026. It is due to supply chain issues and high demand across the globe.