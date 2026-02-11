CMF Buds 2 Available for Rs 99, But Only for Limited Time

The CMF Buds 2 are soon going to be available for just Rs 99 in India. You are wondering how? Well, if you are not aware, Nothing is opening its first flagship store in India. The store in coming in Bengaluru. The opening day is fixed - February 14, 2026. On that day, as part of a celebratory offer, Nothing will give the CMF Buds 2 for just Rs 99 inside the store. This offer will only stay for the customers for the first 99 minutes. So if you are in Bengaluru, and want the CMF Buds 2 worth Rs 2,299 for just Rs 99, reach the store in the first 99 minutes. Along with this, there are other offers.









Read More - Lava Bold N2 India Launch Expected Soon

Nothing Ear (a) worth Rs 5,999 currently will be given for free to every customer purchasing the Nothing Phone (3). If you purchase the Phone (3a) or the (3a) Pro, then you will get the CMF Buds 2 bundled for free. With the CMF Phone (3a) Lite and CMF Phone 2 Pro, users will get a free CMF Buds 2. There will also be a 3 months extended warranty on all of the purchases.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Expected for End of February 2026

What's more is that the brand will display the RCB trophy on the display for customers. The location of the CMF Buds 2 is - 660/1, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The date of opening is Feb 14, 2026, and the queing starts at 9 AM.