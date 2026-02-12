vivo v70 series india launch date confirmed

Vivo is soon going to launch the Vivo V70 series in India. The devices under the series have already been confirmed - Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. Many specifications of these devices have already been confirmed by the brand. Now the launch date is also confirmed. The devices will be powerful, especially the Elite variant. The Elite will have more colour variants available for the users. The Vivo V60 series was a hit in the mid-range premium segment, and this series is likely going to be a fan favourite too. Here's everything you need to know.









Read More - Xiaomi 18 Could Feature 200MP Periscope Telephoto Camera

Vivo V70 5G Series India Launch Date

Vivo V70 5G series will launch in India on February 19, 2026. The Vivo V70 Elite will be available in three colour options - Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black. The Vivo V70 on the other hand will be available in two colours - Passion Red and Lemon Yellow. The Vivo V70 Elite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 while the Vivo V70 will be available in Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. There will also be LPDDR5X high-performance memory and UFS 4.1 internal storage.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Series to Come on February 25

The devices will feature 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0. It will work in a single touch, even with wet or dirty hands. There's an X-Axis Linear Motor on the phone and advanced 4D vibration to enhance your gaming experience with the phones. This will be only available on the Vivo V70 Elite only though. One of the devices will feature a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W FlashCharge.

Then there will be IP68 and IP69 top-grade dust and water resistance available on the phones. The display of the device will also support 5000nits of peak brightness, which is cool.