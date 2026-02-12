BSNL is Targeting 99% Uptime for Networks Across India

The telecom minister said that the different circles have been given flexibility with resepect to address manpower and operational gaps which would ensure that this improved service delivery target is met.

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has an ambitious target of 99% network uptime.
  • The telco wants that its networks should stay up 98-99% of the times.
  • This will significantly enhance the network experience for the users.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has an ambitious target of 99% network uptime. The telco wants that its networks should stay up 98-99% of the times. This will significantly enhance the network experience for the users. It will go a long way in lowering the customer churn rate and might just also be beneficial in adding new customers. The ambitious target has been announced by the Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.




Pemmasani said, "A minimum benchmark of 95% uptime has been set, with efforts underway to achieve 98-99% uptime across most BSNL services in the coming months."

The minister said that the different circles have been given flexibility with resepect to address manpower and operational gaps which would ensure that this improved service delivery target is met. Along with this, the minister said that the management is tracking operational and financial parameters closely.

Due to a lower service quality compared to the private telcos, BSNL doesn't have a good reputation in the market. The telco's overall subscriber base is under a 100 million, and thus has a lot of room for growth in the coming months and years.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

