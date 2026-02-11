Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Whose 1.5GB Plan for 84 Days is Best

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the top three private telecom operators in India. These operators offer many plans which are similar to each other. Today, we will look at a plan which is very much in demand, almost all the time. The plan we are talking about offers 1.5GB of daily data to the customers. We are here to determine which is the best offer here for the customers, and which telco should they prefer when going for these set of benefits. So the three plans from the telcos we are going to talk about here cost Rs 859 from Airtel and Vodafone Idea, and Rs 799 from Reliance Jio.









Reliance Jio's plan here costs 7.50% lesser than Airtel and Vi's. What's even cooler is that Jio has the best 4G coverage amongst all of the operators mentioned here. This definitely makes Jio a favourite right from the start. Now let's take a look at the benefits of these plans in detail.

Reliance Jio Rs 799 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 799 plan comes with 84 days of service validity. This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. The speed drops to 64 Kbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. There are additional subscriptions bundled with the plan including JioTV and JioAICloud. Of course, there's no 5G benefit with this plan.

Bharti Airtel Rs 859 Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 859 plan comes with 84 days of service validity as well. With this plan too, users get 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. The speed here also drops to 64 Kbps after the FUP data is exhausted. The plan with Airtel, even though is slightly more expensive than what you get with Jio, here, you also get Adobe Express Premium with 12 months of validity which is worth Rs 4,000 for a year, along with a RewardsMini subscription which will be useful for you if you are an Airtel Payments Bank customer.

Vodafone Idea Rs 859 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 859 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data as well. Along with this, users get unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day, and the service validity of this plan is also 84 days. Users get additional benefits such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delight.

So Which Plan is Best?

What's cool here is that different plans have different benefits here. Airtel has Adobe Express Premium, while at the same cost, Vi has all these additional data offers. Jio is the best in coverage, and is also cheap, but there's aren't many add-on benefits there. At the end of the day, in value, Jio is good, but so is the offers from Airtel and Vi. It all comes down to what kind of benefits you need.