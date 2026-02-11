Airtel Gains Over 5 Million New Wireless Users, Becomes Leader in Mumbai and Delhi



Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel added 5.43 million wireless subscribers—precisely 5,428,314—in December 2025, the highest among all telcos. This compares with Reliance Jio, which gained 2,960,588 subscribers; Vodafone Idea (Vi), which lost 940,731; and BSNL/MTNL, which together lost 209,384. The figures come from TRAI’s Telecom Subscription Data as of December 31, 2025, released on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

However, the key point is not just the gain in numbers, but the shift in Airtel’s leadership position across circles in India. With the revised reported numbers, Airtel has become the leader in the key metros of Delhi and Mumbai, along with the Bihar circle.









Circle leadership changes

With the strong wireless subscriber additions and the reporting revision in December 2025, Airtel now holds the leadership position in eleven (+3) circles: Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Mumbai, the North East, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

Reliance Jio holds the leadership position in ten circles: Gujarat, Haryana, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & Goa, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh East, Uttar Pradesh West, and West Bengal.

Vi holds the leadership position in one circle: Kerala, where the telco has recently expanded its 5G footprint to all 14 districts. However, Vi’s wireless subscriber numbers (12,738,397) are not too far from those of its competitors—Airtel (9,490,134) and Jio (11,027,624).

Overall wireless market share snapshot

Overview of Wireless Subscriber Base:

Reliance Jio: added 2.96 million (489.05M total, 39.31% market share)

Bharti Airtel: added 5.43 million (463.38M total, 37.24%)

Vodafone Idea (Vi): lost 0.94 million (198.77M total, 15.98%)

BSNL: lost 0.21 million (92.76M total, 7.46%)

MTNL: lost 0.003 million (0.23M total, 0.02%)

TRAI FWA Subscription Data for December 2025

Bharti Airtel 5G FWA: added 0.306 million (305,933) (3.072M total)

Reliance Jio 5G FWA: added 0.276 million (275,746) (7.922M total)

Reliance Jio UBR FWA: added 0.392 million (392,143) (3.579M total)