OPPO K14x 5G has Launched in India: Price Here

OPPO K14x 5G has launched finally in India. This is an affordable phone and the most affordable in the K14 series from the company. The device will be available to purchase from February 16, 2026 in India. The device has a premium design, and an AI-powered camera. The OPPO K14x 5G has a large display with an HD+ panel with support for high-refresh rate. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the device.









OPPO K14x 5G Price in India

OPPO K14x 5G will be available in two memory variants in India:

4GB + 128GB = Rs 14,999

6GB + 128GB = Rs 16,999

What's worth noting here is that this is a much higher price point compared to the OPPO K13x 5G. The OPPO K13x 5G started in India for Rs 11,999. The pre-bookings are now taking place, and there's an instant discount of Rs 1,500 only on the sale day, which is February 16.

OPPO K14x 5G Specifications in India

The OPPO K14x 5G has the following specifications: