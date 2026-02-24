Airtel New Rs 1099 Plan Comes with Unlimited 4G and 5G

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel Rs 1099 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and unlimited data along with 100 SMS/day. The plan comes with 84 days of service validity. There's unlimited 4G and 5G data for the users.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has introduced a new Rs 1099 plan for the customers.
  • This plan will come with unlimited data, and not just 5G, but also 4G.
  • However, the data limit for both combined is 300GB every 28 days.

Follow Us

airtel new rs 1099 plan comes with

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has introduced a new Rs 1099 plan for the customers. This plan will come with unlimited data, and not just 5G, but also 4G. However, the data limit for both combined is 300GB every 28 days. The plan is very much like the other plans after that. The add-on benefits do not show much to the consumers.




Read More - Is Xiaomi Bringing Back Laptops in India

Bharti Airtel Rs 1099 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 1099 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and unlimited data along with 100 SMS/day. The plan comes with 84 days of service validity. There's unlimited 4G and 5G data for the users. The data is 300GB every 28 days. The service validity of this Rs 1099 plan is 84 days. It would have been better had Airtel bundled some OTT (over-the-top) benefits with the plan as for now, there's nothing much when we look at the add-on benefits.

The add-on benefits just showcase free hellotunes, and nothing else. The post daily 100 SMS limit charge will be Re 1 local and Rs 1.5 STD per SMS. Bharti Airtel recently introduced the Adobe Express Premium bundle for the customers. In this, customers are offered free access to Adobe Express Premium, which costs Rs 4000 per year. This is an AI (artificial intelligence) powered product, which lets users generate videos and photos, along with edit them creatively.

Read More - Mukesh Ambani Makes a Huge Statement Related to Jio

Airtel recently also brought a few more plans which come with unlimited 4G data. These plans cost Rs 399 and Rs 449. The company offers blanket 300GB of data to the customers, but that is just for 28 days.The Rs 449 plan comes with access to JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 28 days along with Sony LIV Premium and 20+ OTT platforms as part of Airtel Xstream Play subscription.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Aslam :

Bilkul aajkal 13k se niche ke phone me hi fm radio aata hai Me hamesha ek keypad mobile rekhta hu…

The Silent Phase-Out of FM Radio in Smartphones: What's Behind…

Sujata :

Jio 5G behaves here like that, see my other snapshot. You can try out locking bands, see usually airtel connects…

Will Vodafone Idea Ever Reach a Thriving State? Let's Talk

Sujata :

Oh well then, I thought it was 130 MHz.

Will Vodafone Idea Ever Reach a Thriving State? Let's Talk

Sujata :

Thanks for explaining this much! Yeah I got the fact, that with increasing customers, the cap can be revised!!

Will Vodafone Idea Ever Reach a Thriving State? Let's Talk

WIN :

It was a policy issue when 3G was planned for India. I remember operators said the same thing to bypass…

Vodafone Idea Cheapest Non-Stop Hero Plan Available in India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments