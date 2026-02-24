Airtel New Rs 1099 Plan Comes with Unlimited 4G and 5G

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has introduced a new Rs 1099 plan for the customers. This plan will come with unlimited data, and not just 5G, but also 4G. However, the data limit for both combined is 300GB every 28 days. The plan is very much like the other plans after that. The add-on benefits do not show much to the consumers.









Bharti Airtel Rs 1099 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 1099 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and unlimited data along with 100 SMS/day. The plan comes with 84 days of service validity. There's unlimited 4G and 5G data for the users. The data is 300GB every 28 days. The service validity of this Rs 1099 plan is 84 days. It would have been better had Airtel bundled some OTT (over-the-top) benefits with the plan as for now, there's nothing much when we look at the add-on benefits.

The add-on benefits just showcase free hellotunes, and nothing else. The post daily 100 SMS limit charge will be Re 1 local and Rs 1.5 STD per SMS. Bharti Airtel recently introduced the Adobe Express Premium bundle for the customers. In this, customers are offered free access to Adobe Express Premium, which costs Rs 4000 per year. This is an AI (artificial intelligence) powered product, which lets users generate videos and photos, along with edit them creatively.

Airtel recently also brought a few more plans which come with unlimited 4G data. These plans cost Rs 399 and Rs 449. The company offers blanket 300GB of data to the customers, but that is just for 28 days.The Rs 449 plan comes with access to JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 28 days along with Sony LIV Premium and 20+ OTT platforms as part of Airtel Xstream Play subscription.