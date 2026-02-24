Airtel Money Limited to Get Rs 20,000 Crore for Boosting Business

Bharti Airtel's subsidiary, Airtel Money Limited, will get Rs 20,000 crore from the parent company and the promoters to expand business in the coming years. This money will be credited into the capital of the company in multiple tranches. Airtel wants to capitalise on the digital money market economy of India and also wants to tap into the credit market of India. Airtel Money Limited is now an Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFC), and now one of the largest in the country.









On Monday, Airtel said, "The NBFC subsidiary will be capitalised with Rs 20,000 crore to be injected over the next few years. Airtel will contribute 70% with the promoter group via Bhar? Enterprises Limited, bringing in the balance 30%."

This will be backed by strong digital assets, including the large data and analytics engine powered by deep operational expertise and 500+ data scientists. Airtel is already providing online banking services to millions of Indians through Airtel Payments Bank and has been one of the largest lenders in the country. The platform has already disbursed over Rs 9,000 crore to customers in India.

"The success of our LSP pla?orm over the past two years is proof of our ability to combine technology, data, and customer trust to deliver impact at a national scale. We have built one of India’s most trusted and scalable digital credit engines—reaching millions with high-quality credit supported by industry-best performance metrics," said Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel Money has received the NBFC license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 13, 2026. It is worth noting that even Reliance owned Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) is trying to do this only. It will be yet another area where Reliance and Bharti Group will now compete.