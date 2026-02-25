OnePlus 15R Could Get Expensive March 1, 2026 Onwards

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

OnePlus 15R was launched for Rs 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. This was the base variant. Then there was the higher memory variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage for Rs 52,999.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 15R, a recently launched phone from OnePlus, which sits in the premium segment, may soon get more expensive.
  • The date on which it can get more expensive is March 1, 2026.
  • The new price of the OnePlus 15R could be Rs 3,000 - Rs 4,000 more than the current price, which would make it certainly way more expensive than the current price.

oneplus 15r new higher price in india

OnePlus 15R, a recently launched phone from OnePlus, which sits in the premium segment, may soon get more expensive. The date on which it can get more expensive is March 1, 2026. Now wait, we are not trying to push you to purchase the device right now if you have been meaning to, but if you were eventually going to take it, taking it now wouldn't hurt, especially if the price goes up soon. Today is February 25, 2026, meaning there are only three days from here to March 1, 2026.




So what will be the new price of the OnePlus 15R?

New Price of OnePlus 15R (Expected)

OnePlus 15R was launched for Rs 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. This was the base variant. Then there was the higher memory variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage for Rs 52,999. The users got an instant discount of Rs 3,000 with the HDFC Bank and Axis Bank credit cards at the time of launch, but this instant discount amount has been reduced to Rs 2,000 at the moment with the same cards. The best thing is that there's also a non-EMI variant available. These are most likely no-cost EMI options for consumers.

However, according to media reports online, the new price of the OnePlus 15R could be Rs 3,000 - Rs 4,000 more than the current price, which would make it certainly way more expensive than the current price. Note that this has not been confirmed by the brands, but the online reports suggests that the retail partners of the company in India have been saying that this will happen from March 1, 2026.

This will happen most likely because the supply chain issues, which have resulted in a higher cost of components for the OEMs (original equipment makers).

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

