Vodafone Idea Performed Best in Voice Calling Performance in Delhi

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has performed the best in Delhi when it came to call drops. The study was conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in Delhi Licensed Service Area (LSA) in the month of Jan 2026. TRAI said that it covered the Delhi city routes extensively in this test, and covered diverse environments such as Insititutional Hotspots, Urban Zones, Public Transport Hubs, and High-Speed Corridors.









The key parameters assessed during the test were voice services and data services. In the voice services, it was further segmented into drop call rate, and call setup success rate. In the drop call rate performance, Vodafone Idea performed the best and had a 0% figure. With Airtel it was 0.39% and Jio it was 0.53% and MTNL it was 6.34%. Even in the call setup success rate Vodafone Idea performed the best with a 100% figure, which neither Airtel or Jio reported.

In the average download speed performance, Jio was at the top with Airtel at the second. In the upload performance, Airtel was at the top and Jio was at the second. Jio's network had the lowest latency, which meant that users would likely have the best gaming experience with Jio.

It looks like Vodafone Idea's investments are finally making a difference. Call drops have been an issue for customers, especially with the introduction of 5G in the country. This brings the spotlight back to Vi, and for a good reason. The telco is investing more money into modernising its networks across India (the 17 priority circles first), and this can certainly add to the user expereince in a positive manner. Who knows, it might just help Vi in adding new subscribers in a given quarter, which would be a huge relief for the sector.