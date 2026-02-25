Vodafone Idea Performed Best in Voice Calling Performance in Delhi

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In the drop call rate performance, Vodafone Idea performed the best and had a 0% figure. With Airtel it was 0.39% and Jio it was 0.53% and MTNL it was 6.34%.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has performed the best in Delhi when it came to call drops.
  • The study was conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in Delhi Licensed Service Area (LSA) in the month of Jan 2026.
  • TRAI said that it covered the Delhi city routes extensively in this test, and covered diverse environments such as Insititutional Hotspots, Urban Zones, Public Transport Hubs, and High-Speed Corridors.

Follow Us

vodafone idea performed best in voice calling

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has performed the best in Delhi when it came to call drops. The study was conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in Delhi Licensed Service Area (LSA) in the month of Jan 2026. TRAI said that it covered the Delhi city routes extensively in this test, and covered diverse environments such as Insititutional Hotspots, Urban Zones, Public Transport Hubs, and High-Speed Corridors.




Read More - Jio Bets on AI Glasses, and We Think Its Brilliant

The key parameters assessed during the test were voice services and data services. In the voice services, it was further segmented into drop call rate, and call setup success rate. In the drop call rate performance, Vodafone Idea performed the best and had a 0% figure. With Airtel it was 0.39% and Jio it was 0.53% and MTNL it was 6.34%. Even in the call setup success rate Vodafone Idea performed the best with a 100% figure, which neither Airtel or Jio reported.

In the average download speed performance, Jio was at the top with Airtel at the second. In the upload performance, Airtel was at the top and Jio was at the second. Jio's network had the lowest latency, which meant that users would likely have the best gaming experience with Jio.

Read More - Xiaomi Pad 8 5G Launch Date for India

It looks like Vodafone Idea's investments are finally making a difference. Call drops have been an issue for customers, especially with the introduction of 5G in the country. This brings the spotlight back to Vi, and for a good reason. The telco is investing more money into modernising its networks across India (the 17 priority circles first), and this can certainly add to the user expereince in a positive manner. Who knows, it might just help Vi in adding new subscribers in a given quarter, which would be a huge relief for the sector.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Tanay Singh Thakur :

yes

Airtel New Rs 1099 Plan Comes with Unlimited 4G and…

Ishann :

Vi has unlimited plans for all circles ig.

Airtel New Rs 1099 Plan Comes with Unlimited 4G and…

RISHABH PANDEY :

OFF TOPIC It Looks Like Jio Is Following BSNL :p 349/- Unlimited 5G, 2GB/Day 4G, 100SMS/Day, Unlimited Callings, Jio Hotstar,…

Jio Bets on AI Glasses, and We Think Its Brilliant

Amit :

Vi me 300 gb limit hai I think

Airtel New Rs 1099 Plan Comes with Unlimited 4G and…

RISHABH PANDEY :

+1

Airtel New Rs 1099 Plan Comes with Unlimited 4G and…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments