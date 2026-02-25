Excitel Broadband has a New CEO, What to Know

Excitel, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP) in India, has a new chief to lead the company towards a greater future. Vivek Raina, co-founder of the broadband company, has now moved on from his role as the CEO, and will not be a part of company's management anymore. Note that Vivek continues to be a stakeholder in the company. The company's new CEO is Varun Pasricha, who will effectively get the role from March 2026. Pasricha has been a part of Excitel since 2018, where he has served as the company's Chief Operating Office (COO). Thus, Pasricha naturally understands the operations deeply and would be an excellent candidate to lead the company.









Nikolai Gorchilov, Co-Founder, Excitel Broadband said, "“Varun has been central to Excitel’s operating discipline and partner ecosystem, and he is well suited to lead the company forward."

"My focus will be on building stronger systems, elevating customer experience, empowering our partner ecosystem, and driving disciplined expansion as we scale to our next milestone," said Varun Pasricha.

Excitel has already hit the milestone of 1 million customers quite some time back, and has been eyeing to grow user base across India further.