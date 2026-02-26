Airtel to Not Get Any AGR Relief: Telecom Minister

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, will not get any major adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues relief from the central government. This is a major development, given the Sunil Mittal led telco wants the same relief that has been granted to Vodafone Idea (Vi) with respect to AGR dues. Airtel has said that it wants equal treatment in the sector, but the telecom minister has a different stance on the matter.









Jyotiraditya Scindia, union telecom minister of India, told MoneyControl, "We are operating under a verdict of the Supreme Court. As far as AGR is concerned, it is based on that verdict that we have taken whatever action."

This makes one thing clear, if Bharti Airtel wants any relief on this matter, the telco will have to go and approach the Supreme Court. Without any instructions from Supreme Court, the telco is not going to get any relief from the government.

"Any other TSP who has a desire, please follow the same," Scindia added. Further, when it came to SIM binding norms for OTT (over-the-top) communication platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, the minister said that the government won't make any compromises. As per the minister, this would be a matter of national security, and thus, the government has no room to make exceptions.

"On national security issues, there can be no compromise. On revenue implication issues, I am very clear in terms of the mandate and where our responsibility lies," the minister added.

Vodafone Idea had approached the Supreme Court several times for relief with the AGR dues, and finally a verdict came which instructed the government to take a decision on the AGR front, and the government did take it in the favour of the telco.