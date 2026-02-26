Airtel to Not Get Any AGR Relief: Telecom Minister

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

This makes one thing clear, if Bharti Airtel wants any relief on this matter, the telco will have to go and approach the Supreme Court. Without any instructions from Supreme Court, the telco is not going to get any relief from the government.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, will not get any major adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues relief from the central government.
  • This is a major development, given the Sunil Mittal led telco wants the same relief that has been granted to Vodafone Idea (Vi) with respect to AGR dues.
  • Airtel has said that it wants equal treatment in the sector, but the telecom minister has a different stance on the matter.

Follow Us

airtel to not get any agr relief

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, will not get any major adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues relief from the central government. This is a major development, given the Sunil Mittal led telco wants the same relief that has been granted to Vodafone Idea (Vi) with respect to AGR dues. Airtel has said that it wants equal treatment in the sector, but the telecom minister has a different stance on the matter.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Performed Best in Voice Calling Performance in Delhi

Jyotiraditya Scindia, union telecom minister of India, told MoneyControl, "We are operating under a verdict of the Supreme Court. As far as AGR is concerned, it is based on that verdict that we have taken whatever action."

This makes one thing clear, if Bharti Airtel wants any relief on this matter, the telco will have to go and approach the Supreme Court. Without any instructions from Supreme Court, the telco is not going to get any relief from the government.

"Any other TSP who has a desire, please follow the same," Scindia added. Further, when it came to SIM binding norms for OTT (over-the-top) communication platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, the minister said that the government won't make any compromises. As per the minister, this would be a matter of national security, and thus, the government has no room to make exceptions.

Read More - OnePlus 15R Could Get Expensive March 1, 2026 Onwards

"On national security issues, there can be no compromise. On revenue implication issues, I am very clear in terms of the mandate and where our responsibility lies," the minister added.

Vodafone Idea had approached the Supreme Court several times for relief with the AGR dues, and finally a verdict came which instructed the government to take a decision on the AGR front, and the government did take it in the favour of the telco.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Btw, now even BSNL has more 2G customers than Vi. While Airtel has almost double. Airtel still has most 2G…

Will Vodafone Idea Ever Reach a Thriving State? Let's Talk

T A :

I have used 1Tb on vi, after 300 gb gone you will get 1gb/day Or 2gb/day plus 12 am to…

Vodafone Idea Performed Best in Voice Calling Performance in Delhi

RISHABH PANDEY :

I Personally Avoid Vi Because Of These Reasons - First, The Ping/Latency Issue. Which Without CA (Covers Around 80% Of…

Vodafone Idea Performed Best in Voice Calling Performance in Delhi

Faraz :

Vi don't have money to make B1+3+8 to make 50 MHz. n41 only seems possible in 4 circles. Even though…

Will Vodafone Idea Ever Reach a Thriving State? Let's Talk

Faraz :

This speed is not acceptable in 2026 For majority of us, it don't make sense to use BSNL, let it…

Will Vodafone Idea Ever Reach a Thriving State? Let's Talk

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments