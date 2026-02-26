Reliance Jio Launches JioEyeQ Dashcam with GPS in India

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, silently launched the JioEyeQ Dashcam with GPS and it is now available for users to purchase. The product is meant to be primarily used on cars. Dashcam market is expanding fast in India and people are finally understanding the importance of getting one. A dashcam not only helps in recording what happens around the car, but also helps in making a case when you want to claim insurance in case of accidental cases. The JioEyeQ Dashcam has a ton of features, and we are listing them right here.









Reliance Jio JioEyeQ Dashcam Price in India

Reliance Jio is offering the JioEyeQ Dashcam for Rs 3,499 to users in India. It is available on Amazon India, and users can either directly purchase it in one go or they can purchase it in a no-cost EMI of three months, and that will cost Rs 1,166 per month, which is not a heavy cost.

Reliance Jio JioEyeQ Dashcam Specifications in India

Reliance Jio JioEyeQ Dashcam comes with GPS support along with Full HD 2MP camera. It has a 140-degree ultrawide FOV and has AI Pedestrian Detection support. There's 32GB of microSD card storage along with Night Vision support. There's emergency recording feature available as well. What's more is that there's collision detection, which is really cool and a very important feature. JioEyeQ Dashcam also comes with built-in Wi-Fi and mic.

The JioEyeQ Dashcam will work well with the JioThings app which is available for both Android and iOS devices. What's good about this product is that it is priced very well for the market. Dashcams are not cheap, and they are very important too, so you can't really ignore getting one for your car, especially if you value your car and insurance money. Along with that, you also want to monitor what's going on at times and keep checking where the car is, all of which is possible with this product.