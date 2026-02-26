samsung galaxy s26 series launched in india

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G for consumers in India. It is now officially the flagship phone for 2026 from Samsung in the country. Apart from the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, there are two more phones - Galaxy S26 5G and Galaxy S26+ 5G. These are all ultra-premium devices, and I don't want to waste your time. If you have not already, take a look at the price of the phones here.









Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Series Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G series is available for the following price for the mentioned memory variants:

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G = Rs 87,999 (12GB + 256GB) and Rs 1,07,999 (12GB + 512GB)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 5G = Rs 1,19,999 (12GB + 256GB) and Rs 1,39,999 (12GB + 512GB)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G = Rs 1,39,999 (12GB + 256GB), Rs 1,59,999 (12GB + 512GB), and Rs 1,89,999 (16GB + 1TB)

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Series Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Ultra 5G, the top end device in the series, has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with support for 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There's Corning Gorilla Armor 2 on top of the screen and the panel supports 10-bit colour output for enhanced colour accuracy. It also includes the Privacy Display feature which restricts screen visibility beyond a 30-degree viewing angle. It is, of course, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragonn 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. There are a ton of new additions in the AI (Artificial Intelligence) department, and all of these are pretty useful features. In the camera department, the phone has a quad-camera setup at the rear led by a 200MP wide-angle primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast-charging and 25W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 5G and Galaxy S26 5G are both powered by the same 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset, featuring a prime core operating at 3.9 GHz. Samsung said that it has repositioned the location of the vapour chamber and placed it closer to the edges of the chip, which improves heat dissipation by 29%. The Galaxy S26 Plus 5G has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, meanwhile the Galaxy S26 5G has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

Both phones have a triple-camera setp at the rear comprising a 50MP wide-angle sensor with OIS support, a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field-of-view. For selfies, there's a 12MP sensor at the front for videos. The Samsung Galaxy S26 5G has a 4300mAh battery with support for 25W wired-charging and wireless charging, and the Galaxy S26 Plus 5G packs a 4900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and wireless charging.