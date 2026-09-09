Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch: 5 Major Upgrades Expected

After a long wait, Cupertino giant Apple is all set to launch its next iPhone 18 models today, and ahead of the official launch, we have some new leaks and inside information about the top-end iPhone 18 model, the iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G, which will be getting a major upgrade in the design, display, battery, camera, wireless chipset, and modem too. The iPhone 18 Pro Max will also get new colour options, so you’ll know what to expect from the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G.

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Key Highlights

  • Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max will get a major upgrade over the current flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
  • The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max will get more power with the latest Apple A20 Pro chipset, faster RAM and NVMe storage.
  • The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max will get a major battery upgrade, along with a variable-aperture lens on the rear.

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Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 5G Price Cut: Buy Now or Wait for iPhone 18?

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max – Top 5 Major Upgrades Expected

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Apple is launching its new iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G today via its Surprise and Shine event, which will be led by the new Apple CEO, John Ternus, and for this event, we speculate various product ranges will be launching, including the iPhone 18 with the first-ever foldable, the iPhone Ultra/iPhone Duo Fold 5G, and the Apple Watch Series 12 with Apple Watch Ultra 4.

One phone that’s grabbing attention is the top-end iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G, which will get major upgrades; we have got you covered with the top 5 upgrades coming to the iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G.