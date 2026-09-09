Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch: 5 Major Upgrades Expected

After a long wait, Cupertino giant Apple is all set to launch its next iPhone 18 models today, and ahead of the official launch, we have some new leaks and inside information about the top-end iPhone 18 model, the iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G, which will be getting a major upgrade in the design, display, battery, camera, wireless chipset, and modem too. The iPhone 18 Pro Max will also get new colour options, so you’ll know what to expect from the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 5G Price Cut: Buy Now or Wait for iPhone 18?

Apple is launching its new iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G today via its Surprise and Shine event, which will be led by the new Apple CEO, John Ternus, and for this event, we speculate various product ranges will be launching, including the iPhone 18 with the first-ever foldable, the iPhone Ultra/iPhone Duo Fold 5G, and the Apple Watch Series 12 with Apple Watch Ultra 4.

One phone that’s grabbing attention is the top-end iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G, which will get major upgrades; we have got you covered with the top 5 upgrades coming to the iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G.

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1. Processor Upgrades with A20 Pro Chipset

Cupertino giant Apple will announce a major processor upgrade with the A20 Pro chipset, which, according to leaks, will be Apple’s first-ever 2nm-based mobile processor.

Leaks suggest Apple will stick with the same design: a 2+4 CPU model with 2 Everest cores and 4 Sawtooth cores.

The power-efficient cores will feature 8MB of L2 cache, up from 6MB on the A19 Pro, while the big performance core will retain the same 16MB L2 cache.

Leaks also reveal that this year’s A20 Pro will offer a good balance of peak performance and improved battery efficiency.

On the performance side, the AnTuTu 11 score could exceed 3 million points, up from the current 2.5 million.

The efficiency gains will come from its new 2nm process and the Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module Package, which brings the CPU and GPU cores closer to process data faster than the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s A19 Pro chipset.

Also Read: Apple September 9 Event: iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone Ultra and More Expected

2. Design Changes: Smaller Dynamic Island

On the design side, the latest leaks reveal major changes as Apple reshapes the iPhone 18 Pro with a redesigned Dynamic Island. Reports claim Apple might reduce its size by 30%.

The Face ID sensor will be hidden behind the display and scan through it to detect the face for unlocking.

With this smaller Dynamic Island, the screen-to-body ratio will increase from above 92% to 94%.

Also on the rear, we expect a completely new design: two distinct rectangular modules, with a triple-camera setup mounted on top of the upper rectangular module. At the same time, the bottom has another rectangular module to attach your Qi2/MagSafe power bank.

3. Battery Upgrade with a Bigger Capacity

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also speculated to get a bigger battery.

Reports claim it might have a 5567 mAh battery, up from the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s 4832 mAh. Combined with the new A20 Pro chipset, screen-on time will be much higher.

4. Camera Upgrade: Aperture Lens Sensor

On the camera side, Apple is considering a major upgrade with dedicated aperture lens technology on the rear sensor.

Leaks report the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor featuring variable aperture.

This will allow users to manually set the aperture for better low-light shots. Alongside the main sensor, there will be a 48MP ultrawide-angle sensor with OIS and a 48MP telephoto periscope lens with OIS support.

On the front, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will get a larger 24MP selfie shooter with Center Stage.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18: Top 5 Reasons to Wait Before Buying iPhone 17

5. Upgraded Modem and Wireless Chipset

Cupertino giant Apple is also considering upgrading its modem and wireless chipset with its in-house-built Apple chipset.

According to reports, Apple’s N2 wireless chipset will be embedded in the iPhone 18 Pro Max, supporting Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

For the modem, after the Apple C1X, which is already in the Apple iPhone Air, Apple will bring the next-generation modem, the Apple C2, powering the iPhone 18 Pro Max 5 G.

The Apple C2 modem is speculated to offer high-speed internet connectivity with satellite support and lower power consumption, which should also save battery life.

Leaks also suggest that the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G will get two new color options, including Dark Cherry, Silver, Black, and Blue.

Here are the five major upgrades expected in the upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G smartphone, set to launch today.

Leaks also suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could see a price hike due to the recent memory shortage. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max base model with 256GB could be priced at $ 1,299, around Rs 1,59,900 in India.

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