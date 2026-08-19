Japan Remains India’s Fifth-Largest Source of FDI: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has invited Japanese businesses to deepen investments and partnerships in India, underlining the growing strategic and economic significance of the India-Japan relationship. Addressing a dinner hosted by the Uttar Pradesh government for a Japanese delegation from Yamanashi Prefecture, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Goyal said the two countries share an enduring partnership based on common aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, according to an official release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on August 18, 2026.

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Seven Key Areas Offer Scope for Greater Economic Complementarity

Goyal said India’s seven key areas of national transformation—manufacturing, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, energy and defence, the green and blue economy, and civilisational soft power—offer significant scope for complementarities between the two economies.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s economic potential, he said the State’s large workforce, improving connectivity, industrial growth and skilled talent provide a strong platform for Japanese technology and expertise. The State is pursuing its ambition of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

Japan Targets 10 Trillion Yen Investment in India Over Next Decade

Referring to the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit held in New Delhi in July 2026, Goyal said Japan has set a target of investing 10 trillion yen in India over the next decade. He identified artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, batteries, energy and next-generation mobility as key areas for future cooperation.

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The Minister said the partnership was already delivering major projects, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, Japanese-assisted metro systems in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, and 11 Japanese industrial townships across eight States. More than 1,400 Japanese companies currently operate in India, including Suzuki, Toyota, Honda in mobility, Sony in electronics, Hitachi and Mitsubishi in engineering.