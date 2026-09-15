Airtel Offers Apple TV, Apple Music and More with Premium Mobile Plan

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, has offers several prepaid options to the consumers. If you want subscription to platforms such as Apple Music and Apple TV along with other OTT (over-the-top) apps, then Airtel is one of the best options for you right now. Airtel offers all of this, and more with a premium mobile plan. The mobile plan we are talking about costs Rs 1749 per month. It is expensive, no, it is very expensive. But then, you get the kind of benefits as well. These benefits are also going to be shared with the members of your family, or members of your choice. Mentioned below is everything you need to understand about the Rs 1749 mobile plan from Airtel.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 1749 Mobile Plan

Bharti Airtel offers the Rs 1749 mobile plan with one primary SIM and the option to add four secondary SIM cards. There is unlimited data for the users. This is unlimited 4G and 5G data. However, Airtel does not offer truly unlimited data to the users. It is unlimited, but with a FUP (fair usage policy) limit of 300GB every 30 days, if that makes sense. The four free add-on SIM cards will not have to pay any charges to be activated. Apart from this, Airtel also offers 100 SMS/day to the users. The unlimited data benefit is not just for the primary SIM cards, it is also for the secondary connections.

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There are several add-on benefits or OTT benefits offered with the plan, including Netflix Standard, Amazon Prime for six months, Google One, Apple TV, Apple Music, JioHotstar Mobile for one year, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Adobe Express Premium for 12 months, free hellotunes, and Blue Ribbon Bag. There will be additional GST applicable on the final billing of the plan. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the details.