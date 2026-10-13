OnePlus 16 vs OnePlus 15: What is the Core Difference

OnePlus 16 5G just launched in China, and it is the flagship phone from OnePlus in 2026. It will be sold throughout 2027 as well as the major flagship from the brand. OnePlus 16 packs the most powerful chipset in the phone ever made by Qualcomm. The OnePlus 15 is also powerful, and packs a Qualcomm chip only. There is a huge a difference between the two phones, and OnePlus 16 is definitely the more powerful device here. Let us take a look at the differences between the two.

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OnePlus 16 vs OnePlus 15: What are the Differences

OnePlus 15 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, meanwhile the OnePlus 16 packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. The OnePlus 15 has a 7300mAh battery meanwhile the OnePlus 16 has a 9000mAh battery. When it comes to display, the OnePlus 16 introduces a system wide 165Hz refresh rate support, which is a new thing, and further support for 185Hz refresh rate on certain applications (games). The OnePlus 15 touches up to 165Hz here.

OnePlus 16 5G has a 200MP primary shooter, whereas the OnePlus 15 has a 50MP primary shooter at the back. Both devices have a 50MP telephoto sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Neither of the devices have a Hasselblad branding at the rear.

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OnePlus 16 introduces an overhauled thermal layout featuring a zoned vapor chamber claimed to be 40% more effective! When it comes to charging speed, the OnePlus 16 has 1000W wired charging, whereas the OnePlus 15 has a 120W fast-charging support.